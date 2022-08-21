Officer involved shooting in downtown Atlanta, police say
There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta, police say.
Police say the officer is Ok.
The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Spelman College, police say.
Police closed down several roads in the area of the shooting.
No additional information about the incident has been released.
