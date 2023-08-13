Officer-involved shooting fatality under investigation

Aug. 12—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating a fatal, officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Watertown.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a welfare check at the 3,000 block of Linwood Road in Watertown.

Deputies arrived and encountered Kevin Walter Withrow, 60, who was in possession of a firearm. The deputies told him to put the weapon down, but according to incident reports, Withrow did not comply.

"During this exchange, which remains under investigation, deputies fired at the man, striking him," the TBI said in a statement. "Kevin Withrow was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The TBI is currently investigating the events that led to the shooting through evidence and interviews.

"Per departmental policy, whenever there's an officer-involved shooting, we request the TBI to conduct the investigation," Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said.

The TBI also does not identify officers involved in the shootings.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office released a statement on social media on Thursday night, which reads, "Wilson County deputies responded earlier to an address on Linwood Road regarding a welfare check to the residence where they encountered an armed subject. An officer-involved shooting occurred shortly thereafter with the armed subject. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to take over the investigation per departmental policy. There were no injuries sustained to deputies."

