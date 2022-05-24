Officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County leaves K-9 officer, suspect shot
An officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett has left a K-9 officer shot, along with a suspect, officials said.
The shooting occurred on Pine Lane in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit.
No word on the condition of the K-9 officer or the suspect who was shot.
We have a Channel 2 reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as we receive them.
