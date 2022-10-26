Officer-involved shooting in Hall County leaves man dead, woman in custody
A man is dead after he is accused of firing gun at a Hall County deputy, officials say.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, a 911 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County.
A Hall County deputy responded to the scene and found a man and woman outside of the vehicle. As the investigation was underway, officials say the man pulled a weapon, firing a shot at the deputy.
The deputy returned fire, killing the man.
Officials say the woman ran from the scene into a wooded area. She was arrested shortly after by other deputies who arrived at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident at the request of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
