Clayton County officer shot, killed man in his pajamas who police say pointed gun at them

Clayton County police confirmed one of its officers shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at officers.

Chief Kevin Roberts said the department received calls about a man randomly firing gunshots around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived at Jenni Circle, they found the man still holding his gun in the Jonesboro neighborhood.

“They engaged a person in their pajamas in the roadway with a long gun toward police officers who gave verbal commands to drop that weapon,” Roberts said.

TRENDING STORIES

The chief said the man ignored officers’ commands to put the gun down. One officer shot and killed him. Roberts said no officers or neighbors were hurt.

Roberts said multiple gunshots were fired off before and after officers arrived. The man’s identity has not been released.

Family members at the scene told Channel 2′s Justin Carter the man thought someone was trying to rob him at his home. Police are working to confirm reports.

“There is no indication from the investigators that there was any robbery that took place at this point. The investigation continues and we will keep you updated if we learn that information,” Roberts said.

Jenni Circle is located near Tara Boulevard and Highway 54. The street has been blocked off as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation handles the scene.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence on Jenni Circle in Jonesboro. Confirmed shooting involving an officer. Woman on scene crying out for her husband. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/0u3s78omGr — Justin Carter (@JustinCarterTV) March 23, 2022

IN OTHER NEWS



