Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in north Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:25 a.m. on the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue.

ALSO READ: Two 19-year-olds dead after shooting inside car in Mount Holly

Channel 9 crews observed several police cars in the area.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Two 19-year-olds dead after shooting inside car in Mount Holly