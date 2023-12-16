Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in north Charlotte, CMPD says
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 6:25 a.m. on the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue.
ALSO READ: Two 19-year-olds dead after shooting inside car in Mount Holly
Channel 9 crews observed several police cars in the area.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Two 19-year-olds dead after shooting inside car in Mount Holly