Rape suspect shot by officer in Newton Grove: Sheriff's office

Germany's elite KSK special forces unit is to survive despite a series of far-right incidents that had prompted calls for it to be disbanded, the defence minister decided on Tuesday. The Special Forces Commando unit will continue to exist because reforms started a year ago when the scandal broke were yielding results, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement. Established in 1996, the KSK's reputation was tarnished in 2003 when its then-commander was forced into early retirement after he was accused of being close to far-right extremists - links that have continued to dog the unit's reputation.