Officer involved shooting was justified

Feb. 18—RIPLEY COUNTY — Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel held a press conference in Versailles Friday morning at the Courthouse Annex to announce his findings regarding an officer involved shooting that took place in October of last year.

Hertel reported that he found no misconduct in the shooting of a Ripley County man. Throughout the investigation, Hertel said the officers involved in the shooting were justified in their actions.

According to Hertel, on October 10, 2021, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to a domestic dispute in Ripley County.

Hertel discussed footage of the domestic violence 911 call that brought officers to the private residence of Joshua Ebinger.

In the background of the call, Ebinger can be heard saying, 'I'm ready to go. Better make sure they kill me or I'm going to kill one of them."

Upon police arrival, Ebinger exited his home with a gun in his hand which he pointed in the direction of an officer.

Officers from both the Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff's Department shot and killed Ebinger at the Sunman residence.

The Indiana State Police trooper was equipped with a body-worn camera, and footage of the shooting was captured. This is the first officer-involved shooting fatality by the Indiana State Police that has been captured by a body-worn camera.