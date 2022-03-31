Officer involved shooting was justified, DA says

Mar. 31—Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were justified in firing their weapons at a suspect following a Cambridge Springs-area domestic disturbance, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said Wednesday.

Two troopers were fired upon outside a home at 22651 Pendleton Drive in Cambridge Township around 10:30 p.m. March 9. Police were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance and were speaking with the alleged female victim outside of the home at the time.

The investigation found one of the two troopers was walking outside the home when he was fired upon by Shawn Ruhl, who was inside the residence, DiGiacomo said.

That trooper and a second trooper then returned gunfire toward the residence and took cover, according to the investigation.

While the two troopers attempted to check on the welfare of Ruhl, he then fired on the troopers a second time with the troopers again returning fire before retreating.

Ruhl subsequently barricaded himself inside the home. Police then activated the Special Emergency Response Team to aid in removing him. Police later discovered him deceased inside the home.

Ruhl's death was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted 9-mm gunshot wound from a firearm found inside the home, according to the Crawford County Coroner's Office. Ruhl's death was ruled a suicide based on both evidence and ballistics reports, Coroner Scott Schell said.

Toxicology testing was done on Ruhl, but the toxicology results are still pending, Schell said Wednesday.

Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other drugs and substances.

An autopsy performed March 10 by Dr. Eric Vey, forensic pathologist at the Erie County Coroner's Office, found Ruhl had two gunshot wounds to his head area with one of them fatal.

The fatal wound was a 9-mm bullet wound to the head, and the other was a through-and-through wound to the left side of his neck.

A through-and-through wound is when an object passes through the body, leaving both entry and exit wounds. The caliber of weapon used to create the through-and-through wound was not determined. The through-and-through wound did not strike anything vital such as the carotid artery or spinal cord, Schell said following the autopsy.

Ballistics reports showed markings on the 9-mm bullet recovered from Ruhl matched markings made by bullets fired from a 9-mm handgun found with Ruhl inside the home. Troopers who had fired their weapons used .45-caliber weapons, Schell said.

Pursuant to the Crawford County Office of District Attorney Officer Involved Shooting Policy, the incident was investigated by troopers stationed at a barracks different from the Meadville barracks of the two troopers involved.

Troopers from the criminal investigative unit of the barracks at Erie conducted the investigation, DiGiacomo said.

The names of the two troopers involved in the shooting are not being released by her office, she added.

DiGiacomo said she has reviewed the entire investigative report, including audio/video recordings, witness statements, a preliminary autopsy report and ballistics reports. She also reviewed the applicable laws regarding justification and a police officer's use of force in the state.

"Based upon all of the aforementioned information, I have determined that the troopers were justified in firing their weapons towards the residence from where Mr. Ruhl was firing," she said. "The evidence supports their belief that they were acting in self-defense, in defense of each other and in defense of the alleged victim. The evidence supports their belief that they, as well as the alleged victim, were in danger of death or serious bodily injury as a result of Mr. Ruhl's actions."

From an investigative standpoint, DiGiacomo told the Tribune that her office considers the matter closed.

The two troopers have been on paid administrative leave since the incident, according to Lt. Mark Weindorf, commander of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E crime section.

They will remain on leave pending an internal administrative review of the incident by police, he added.

