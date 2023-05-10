Officer-involved shooting leaves one person shot, Cobb police say

Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning near Maxham Road and Thornton Road, according to police.

Police said one person was shot and no officers are injured.

The address provided is in Lithia Springs in Douglas County. It’s unclear whether this incident began in Cobb County.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that he heard sirens and a car accident at his home about a half mile away and he later arrived on the scene, finding two people in a car.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the scene in Lithia Springs learning more about this shooting.

