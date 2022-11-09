Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead, investigation underway in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville police officer is under administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one dead.

According to a Tuesday evening press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with an officer-involved shooting. Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero said in a Wednesday morning press conference that officers with the Jacksonville Police Department witnessed a vehicle pass other vehicles in the center turn lane and make a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

Yaniero said the officers turned on their lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed on White Street, which is off of Huff Drive in Jacksonville.

During an armed encounter a short distance from the car, Yaniero said an officer drew his service weapon and fired at one of the occupants from the vehicle. The occupant was wounded and transported to Naval Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. One additional firearm was also recovered at the scene.

"This is a tragedy for all involved, our thoughts and prayers are with the families," Yaniero said. "We understand and appreciate the public's concern whenever an officer is faced with a difficult split-second decision to defend himself and others against an armed subject. Police work is hard every day to protect the public and there are times where an officer is faced with no other option but to use deadly force. We understand the importance of this case, and this is why last night, I called the District Attorney Ernie Lee, and we agreed the State Bureau of Investigation would investigate this case."

Yaniero said one officer is on administrative leave at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and District Attorney Ernie Lee said an agent from the SBI has been assigned to the case. Lee was contacted about the incident Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. but was in Wallace at the time. He contacted his Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Maultsby who headed to the scene.

Lee said this is his 12th officer-involved shooting as the elected district attorney and after reviewing the investigation, will make his findings public.

"Our professional response is to take time to obtain all the facts," Yaniero said. "After the district attorney reviews the case, the Jacksonville Police Department has processes in place to conduct an impartial policy review of the incident. The Jacksonville Police Department has a strong commitment to accountability. We will release more information as we are able to do so."

