Officer-involved shooting of Lompoc man ruled justifiable homicide

Mar. 26—The fatal officer-involved shooting of a Lompoc man on West Cypress Avenue in October 2021 was ruled a justifiable homicide following an investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, according to a report released on Friday.

The shooting death of 32-year-old Travis Daniel Carlon was ruled justified after he pointed a gun at Lompoc Police officers who arrived on scene in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue on Oct. 9, 2021 in response to a domestic disturbance, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In the report, a legal analysis by District Attorney's officials found Carlon created an "imminent" fear of death or great bodily injury in the minds of the LPD officers after pointing a gun at them.

"An imminent harm is not merely a fear of future harm, no matter how great the fear and no matter how great the likelihood of the harm, but is one that, from appearances, must be instantly confronted and addressed," according to the report.

The incident began at about 6:30 p.m., when officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a gun, and contacted Carlon's roommate identified as "David W.," at Lompoc Liquor, according to the report. The roommate told officers that Carlon allegedly held a gun to the head of a female, identified as "Roxanne M.," at the residence earlier in the day.

The roommate told officers that Roxanne M. and Carlon were still at the residence and that Carlon still had the gun, which he described as a revolver, according to the report.

Lompoc Police responded to the scene at about 6:40 p.m., setting up a perimeter around the house, and an LPD armored rescue vehicle arrived a short time later. Officers Mauricio Calderon, Gabriel Molina and Rudy Mendoza established a position behind the cars parked across the street from the residence, according to the report.

Police were on scene for nearly two hours, although Carlon allegedly ignored their commands to come out of the house and throw the gun out of the residence. Carlon opened and closed the front door multiple times while police urged him to surrender.

Story continues

At 8:23 p.m., Carlon opened the door while holding the gun, saying "f--- you" to police before going back inside the house and closing the door, according to the report.

Three minutes later, at 8:26 p.m., Carlon walked out of the house and pointed his revolver at the armored vehicle and then at the three officers before they opened fire one minute later, at 8:27 p.m., striking Carlon multiple times, the report stated.

"He pointed a gun at them, what do you expect," said one witness recording a video nearby, according to the report.

"Cop suicide," a second witness said, according to the report. Investigators said they located a suicide note Carlon addressed to his children inside the home after the shooting.

An Oct. 13, 2021 autopsy conducted by Dr. Manuel Montez, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office forensic pathologist, found Carlon was struck by 15 bullets, including to the head, neck, chest, abdomen, legs, his foot and hand.

In addition, the report said a toxicology screen found a "significant" amount of methamphetamine and alcohol in Carlon's system, and that he also had blunt force injuries.

The decision to use deadly force is "evaluated from the perspective of a reasonable officer" and "based on the totality of circumstances known to or perceived by the officer at the time, rather than with the benefit of hindsight," according to the report's legal analysis.

"When Carlon came out of his residence and pointed his gun at officers, after being given multiple commands to come out and surrender, he created a reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury in the minds of Officer Calderon, Officer Molina, and Officer Mendoza," according to the report.