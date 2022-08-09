Officer-involved shooting: Modified flare gun capable of killing, gun dealer says

Aug. 9—Felons have been know to obtain flare guns and modify them to shoot shotgun shells, a Decatur gun dealer said Monday, two days after a Lawrence County deputy fatally shot a man who authorities say had pointed an altered flare gun at the lawman following a vehicle chase.

Marty Robin Hutto, 50, of Lawrence County 575, Trinity, was struck in the upper left arm when the deputy fired a 9 mm handgun, authorities said. Hutto died at the scene, a field just off Lawrence County 222 in the Chicken Foot community, south of Hillsboro.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said the altered flare gun was loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun shell when Hutto pointed it at the deputy, whose identity has not been released.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave with pay, a standard procedure, while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the incident.

Howard Godbee, manager of Mid-City Pawn Shop and a retired law enforcement officer, said a law enforcement officer would have to respond to a flare gun because it can look like a standard firearm and can be dangerous even if not altered.

"In an instant, you see the barrel, you assume it's a gun," he said. "Even if I know it's a flare gun, I'm going to shoot you because a flare gun can kill you or cause serious injury to you. If he pointed a flare gun at an officer, he intended to use it do damage. ... It could kill you. Your life is in danger. Even without any military training or weapon knowledge, the police officer would think he has a gun with a barrel pointed at him if he had ever seen (a flare gun) or not."

Godbee said that about 30 years ago "it was pretty common for felons to purchase these single-shot flare guns and modify them." He said the "emergency flare guns" were about $10 to $15 each and could be easily purchased from the back of sporting magazines. Godbee said oftentimes the gun owner will insert a sleeve inside the barrel of the hand-held weapon to accommodate a shotgun shell.

Story continues

He said the flare gun is capable of firing a projectile 500 feet per second, about the same speed as a .22-caliber round being fired from a rifle.

Sanders said Monday afternoon the flare gun and deputy's body camera have been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

On Monday afternoon, ALEA said in a written statement, "The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office."

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood pronounced Hutto dead at the scene at 10:31 p.m. Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the victim's body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville and an autopsy had not yet been conducted.

"We're not releasing (the deputy's name) at this point," he said. "ALEA is handling the investigation."

According to a statement by the Sheriff's Office, the deputy attempted to stop Hutto's vehicle about 9:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lawrence County 217 and 214. The report said Hutto was driving a gold Ford F-150 down the center of the road.

Hutto began tossing nails and bottles from his truck in an attempt to disable the deputy's vehicle, according to the sheriff's statement, and the items broke the windshield and damaged the tires of the patrol car.

The report said Hutto's truck became disabled on Lawrence County 222, and when Hutto exited his truck, he pointed a weapon at the deputy. The deputy shot at Hutto and struck him, the report said. The victim fell next to his truck and died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Hutto had outstanding warrants for his arrest on domestic violence charges and parole violations on felony theft, burglary and escape convictions.

According to a Washington Post database, Hutto is one of 649 people shot and killed by law enforcement officers in 2022.

Attempts to reach family members of Hutto were unsuccessful.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.