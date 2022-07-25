The officer-involved shooting in Mount Dora is under investigation. What exactly does that entail?

MOUNT DORA — It looked like scenes from a movie.

“Shots fired! Shots fired,” shouted the officer into his radio on July 11, as the suspect’s pickup truck careened wildly down North Donnelly Street.

Within seconds, the truck crashed into a building, a Lake County sheriff’s pickup truck plowed into the suspect’s vehicle. Bullets were flying, law enforcement officers were closing in, and Jonny Santiago was dragged out of his pickup wounded, and Mount Dora Police and Lake deputies were scrambling to provide medical aid.

Was the shooting justified? Did the two deputies and one Mount Dora officer who fired their weapons violate any laws, policies, or training standards?

The investigation, which is standard for officer-involved shootings, is particularly complex in this case. Dozens of rounds were fired. Some hit the Traditional Congregation synagogue struck by the suspect’s vehicle in the 800 block of Donnelly. Others hit patrol vehicles, including point-blank shots by the suspect aimed at the windshield of the sheriff’s pickup truck.

In the background, a civilian can be seen on video crashing his motorcycle.

The suspect, believed to have slain his father in Deltona, had two weapons. Was there any evidence in the truck pointing to that murder?

Crime scene analysts will pore over ballistics, DNA, analysis of the dash cam and body cam video. Experts will examine everyone’s weapons, witnesses will be interviewed, radio communication and phone data analyzed. Santiago’s own words will be parsed, especially if he talked to detectives after he was hospitalized before taken to the Lake County jail. One of the witnesses will be the 18-year-old’s mother, who heard her husband, Juan, arguing with Jonny, then a shot. She called 911 in New York.

What adds to the investigation's complexity is that it involves law enforcement agencies from Volusia, NYPD, Orange, Seminole and Lake counties.

The following are questions posed by the Daily Commercial to David Fierro, communications coordinator with the FDLE:

I understand you cannot comment specifically on this case, but in a similar, or hypothetical case, what all is involved in this investigation?

Each of the investigative practices you cite are part of our investigative toolbox. We make every attempt to locate and identify all witnesses and evidence, including video.

How many officer-involved incidents is FDLE currently working on?

FDLE currently has 88 Officer Involved Shooting/Use of Force investigations in an open status statewide. Here is a breakdown of where they are located (by regional FDLE office):

Fort Myers Regional Operations Center: 3

Jacksonville Regional Operations Center: 13

Miami Regional Operations Center: 43

Orlando Regional Operations Center: 19

Pensacola Regional Operations Center: 3

Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center: 6

Tallahassee Regional Operations Center: 1

Are some cases are more involved than others?

Each case is unique and requires a variety of investigative techniques and resources based on evidence. A case involving dozens of witnesses and extended video requires more investigation than a case with only a few witnesses and limited video evidence.

Is it the law that FDLE investigate officer-involved incidents or just standard practice?

Local law enforcement agencies are not required by law to involve FDLE in an officer-involved shooting investigation. Some law enforcement agencies have internal investigative resources and opt to conduct their own investigations while others turn to local agencies to assist, such as the sheriff’s office or the state attorney’s office. Our investigations focus on the officer’s use of force and whether any crimes were committed by use of force. Our investigations are thorough and include interviewing witnesses and officers, establishing a timeline and collecting and analyzing evidence. Once complete, we send our investigative findings to the state attorney’s office, and that office determines whether to file criminal charges.

The public expects instant results, like DNA in an hour. It takes much longer, of course. Are the crime labs backed up?

We have been conditioned by television shows to believe a complex criminal case can be investigated and resolved within one episode. The reality is that scientific investigations and detailed forensic work requires a level of thoroughness and attention to detail that takes time. Our crime labs stay busy; however, our turnaround times are within industry standards. You can see our average turnaround times for forensics research at www.FDLE.state.fl.us/Forensics.aspx, as well as some additional information on our forensics labs.

At some point, FDLE presents findings to State Attorney’s Office, then the local agencies?

We coordinate with local agencies and the state attorney’s office throughout the process.

Does FDLE make recommendations for more training, or is that up to the local law enforcement organizations?

When FDLE is called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting/use of force case we are investigating to determine the facts of the case. That information is then sent to the state attorney’s office to then determine whether to bring charges. As for training, we support the efforts of the Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission (CJSTC), an independent body that establishes standards for law enforcement officers and maintains training programs and reviews and administers appropriate administrative sanctions in cases of misconduct.

Is the public more sensitive these days to officer-involved incidents, especially after George Floyd’s death?

It is fair to say that recent high-profile officer-involved shootings have raised awareness of the need for officer training and adherence to agency policies and guidelines regarding use-of-force. That is one of the reasons why FDLE provides investigative support for agencies that request it.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Taking a look at at Mount Dora police-involved shooting investigation