After officer-involved shooting near busy Wilmington intersection, suspect in custody

One man is custody following a shooting at a gas station Friday morning at the intersection of S. College Road and Randall Parkway.

At 10:29 a.m., Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a call about a man standing in the median in the 400 block of S. College Rd. and Randall Parkway, according to a news release from WPD. The call for service was related to panhandling, according to Lt. Gregory Willett with WPD.

As police arrived, the man fled towards the BP gas station, according to the news release. The man then displayed a gun. Officers gave commands for the man to drop his weapon, but he refused and threatened to shoot the officers.

The suspect fired shots at the officers. Officers returned fire, Willett said.

WPD units are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of South College Road and Randall Parkway. The suspect is in custody. No injuries are reported. Please avoid the area. — Wilmington, N.C. Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 26, 2024

Neither the suspect nor officers were hit during the incident, according to the release.

With the incident near the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus, school officials sent an alert to students noting "based on this information, there is no immediate threat to campus. Law enforcement remains in the area conducting an investigation; traffic may be impacted."

The suspect is currently in police custody. The incident is still under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting in custody