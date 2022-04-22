Officer-involved shooting near Seattle’s Central District

KIRO 7 News Staff
1 min read

Seattle police said an officer-involved shooting has occurred near the Central District Friday morning.

The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way at about 5 a.m., not far from Bailey Gatzert Elementary School.

Police said the incident began after officers were called to reports of shots fired in the area.

It is not yet known who was shot, but video showed someone being put into an ambulance.

There is large police presence and an armored vehicle at the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Police said more details would be provided as they become available.

