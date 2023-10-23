Officer-involved shooting in North Austin; investigation underway

Police on the scene of an alleged shooting incident that took place on Northgate Boulevard in North Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

The shooting took place in the 9000 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Police say at this time there is no threat to the public, but the scene remains active and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

