Officer-involved shooting overnight leaves suspect dead, 3 others on run

An officer-involved shooting overnight left one suspect dead and three others on the run.

According to Memphis Police, officers were on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious car at American Way and Goodlett.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the car sped off, losing control and driving into the park, a release said.

Four men all dressed in black were armed and ran from the car.

According to MPD, officers chased one suspect on foot to the 4700 block of Cochese and that suspect turned and fired at officers.

One officer returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

Additional officers made the scene and rendered aid to the suspect but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the three other suspects are still at large and the officers on the scene were uninjured.

The district attorney’s office was contacted and TBI has been notified, Memphis Police said.

