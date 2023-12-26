Officer-involved shooting at Peachtree Mall not first shots fired at location this year

An officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday outside Peachtree Mall isn’t the first time shots have been fired at the location this year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, but attempts to reach the agency for updates on the shooting were unsuccessful Tuesday.

The shootout happened at the height of some shoppers’ final Christmas shopping outings after Columbus police said officers initially responded to the mall on a report of car break-ins.

Officers made contact with a male who fired shots at one officer, according to police, who then returned fire, striking the suspect at least once.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police documents obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer identify the suspect as Dwayne Neely, 19, of Columbus.

The officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion as part of standard procedure, according to a news release.

This is the second time shots have been fired at the mall this year. And the third serious police incident this year.

In May, shots were fired during an armed robbery at SB Company Jewelry & Sunglasses within the mall, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

Later that same month, three men were arrested after leading Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol on a car chase through the parking lot of Peachtree Mall.