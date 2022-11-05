Officer involved shooting on Philips Highway: Suspect in critical condition

Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted about an officer involved shooting in the area of 2400 Philips Highway.

Update: 10:15 a.m. 11/05/2022

Reporter Jessica Barreto was on the scene Saturday morning as JSO began their briefing. Reports state that at approximately 3:13 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the Scottish Inn Motel on Phillips Highway. JSO states that somebody had called 911 about a person being shot inside one of the second floor units.

3 officers arrived and found the people inside the unit were unharmed. Just as they were leaving and about to determine no shooting had taken place, officers spotted a man shooting at two people inside a car. The Bullets struck the car’s taillights as it was pulling out of the parking lot.

Reports say that the officers ordered the man to drop his weapon; but the suspect refused. The three officers fired their issued handguns and the suspect dropped to the ground.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect and secure the gun. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue had been called to the scene upon the initial call and were able to take the suspect to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time. However, it has been confirmed that he will be facing charges for two counts of attempted murder and three accounts of aggravated assault on a police officer for failing to drop a weapon.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave as standard JSO protocol.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that there was no connection between the two individuals in the car and the suspect and that they did not even realize they were being shot at.

This marks the 11th officer involved shooting so far this year.

Original Story:

JSO stated that no officers were injured; but that people should avoid the area for the time being.

#JSO is on scene at an Officer involved shooting in the area of 2400 Philips Hwy. No officers are injured. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/hFBP62Qo0Z — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 5, 2022

