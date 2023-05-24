Officer involved in shooting in Polk County, GBI confirms

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently on the scene of a shooting involving authorities in Polk County.

The GBI says they were called to Pleasant Hill Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Details on the shooting are very limited.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting being investigated by the GBI in less than 24 hours.

Late Tuesday night, a Covington police officer was shot in the head at the Oyo Hotel. The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now listed as stable.

Treyvorius Stodghill, 24, was also shot during an exchange of gunfire and died from his injuries.

The GBI remains on the scene of a chase on I-20 with Georgia State Patrol that ended in a shootout and crash in the Grant Park neighborhood.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries sustained in the shooting.

