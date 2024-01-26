Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence at Palisades Tahoe, authorities say

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A large police presence Friday descended upon Palisades Tahoe ski resort after an officer-involved shooting unfolded at the popular ski resort, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial reports indicated the incident unfolded at the Olympic Valley Inn, but sheriff’s officials could not confirm what had occurred. Authorities said the incident involved a California State Parks police officer.

“The incident is stable, but there is still a large police presence,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

More details of the incident were unknown at 11:30 a.m. Officials with the California State Parks could not immediately comment and details about the incident were unknown.

Patrick Lacey, a spokesman with Palisades Tahoe, said the adjacent resort is open and everyone is OK and “everything is secure.” He declined to comment further and referred all comments to State Parks.

The Olympic Valley Inn is a timeshare vacation hotel that is about a mile north of the resort’s main lodge. A room at the resort can cost upwards of $500 a night, according to the facility’s website.

