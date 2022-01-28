Officer-involved shooting prompts investigation in Chestnuthill

An attempt to arrest a 27-year-old Kunkletown man ended Thursday with a suspect on the run and an investigation into the troopers who shot at him.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were attempting to serve felony arrest warrants on a man named Tyler Deihl in Lower Middle Creek Road Thursday afternoon. He fled in his car, police said, ramming marked and unmarked patrol cars in the process.

Troopers opened fire; PSP has not said how many rounds were fired or who pulled the trigger. Deihl drove away from the scene, his car later found abandoned "in a secluded location," police said. His whereabouts are still unknown as of this story's publication.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the troopers' use of deadly force. PSP declined to specify what felony Deihl is suspected of committing. As of 12 p.m. Friday, no active felony charges against Deihl appeared in the Pennsylvania Judiciary Web Portal.

When asked for clarity on the charges, PSP spokesperson Anthony Petroski said information will become available as the investigation into the incident proceeds.

This story may update.

