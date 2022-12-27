Officer involved shooting reported

Dec. 26—FRANKLIN COUNTY — The investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place in rural Franklin County continues as of Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, early Friday morning detectives from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in rural Franklin County.

The initial investigation indicated the incident began shortly after midnight when the Franklin County Sheriffs Department received a report of an adult male walking along Ind. 1 near U.S. 52, allegedly holding a small child.

The temperature at the time was near zero degrees with much colder wind chills.

A deputy soon arrived in the area and located the man and the child.

While the deputy was attempting to speak to him, the man pulled a gun and fired it at the deputy.

The deputy was struck at least once in the body armor he was wearing, but due to the protection provided by the body armor the deputy was not injured.

The deputy, a five-year veteran of the FCSD, returned fire and the suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound.

He was provided immediate medical attention before eventually being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The child was uninjured in the incident but was evaluated for cold weather exposure.

Information obtained by the FCSD resulted in deputies responding to a nearby residence on Colonial Heights Road to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arriving at the home, deputies located an adult female who appeared to have sustained serious injuries from a possible gunshot wound.

Deputies provided immediate medical care to her before she was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment.

The condition of the two injured individuals was unknown Monday afternoon. The child was released to the Indiana Department of Child Services to receive additional care.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were then requested by the Franklin County Sheriffs Department to investigate the incidents.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, the deputy will be placed on administrative leave per normal protocol.

The names of the involved individuals are being withheld at this time.