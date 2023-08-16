Officer-involved shooting reported in Concord

Someone was shot by Concord police Wednesday in connection with a call for a shooting into an occupied dwelling at the Locke Mill Plaza off Buffalo Avenue Northwest, the police department said.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

