Officer-involved shooting reported in Conway on Forest Loop Road Thursday night

A Conway police officer was involved in a shooting that happened on Forest Loop Road Thursday night, according to the police department.

The shooting occurred at 9 p.m., when a Conway police officer was performing a traffic stop. The suspect exited the vehicle and began shooting towards the officer. The officer returned shots, injuring the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. The officer was uninjured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which investigates all officer involved shootings, will conduct an investigation.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long said in a statement Friday morning they don’t think anyone else involved and they are not looking for anyone else in the case

There are no additional details at this time.