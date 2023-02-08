Police tape surrounds two homes on Beckford Drive in Davidson County where a suspect was shot by a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday morning.

DAVIDSON COUNTY - The Davidson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting on Beckford Drive on Wednesday morning.

According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, at approximately 11 a.m., a deputy responded to Beckford Drive off of Arnold Road in Welcome in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle. At some point a confrontation occurred with an unidentified suspect who was shot by a sheriff's deputy. Simmons is not releasing the circumstances or sequence of events of the officer involved shooting at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

As a result of the incident the suspect was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. The sheriff's deputy was also transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The current condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

As this is still an active scene, representatives with the Sheriff's Department were unable to release any further information at this time.

Simmons said the State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and is investigating the incident, as is protocol in any shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Officer involved shooting reported in Davidson County