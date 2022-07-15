Update: No officers injured in shooting in east Modesto, authorities say

Modesto police are reporting an officer-involved shooting in the eastern part of the city. The incident is in the 1400 block of Entrada Way, authorities said in a post on the MPD Facebook page.

The area is across from Sonoma School on Orangeburg Avenue east of Oakdale Road.

The incident occurred at 5:38 p.m., Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said by text message Thursday evening. She said no officers were hurt.

Authorities have not yet released details of the incident that led to the shooting, nor any identifying details about who was involved.

Several officers converged on the area, and at 8:40 p.m. evidence technicians were still examining the scene.

Entrada is closed, and Orangeburg on either side of it. A crime scene has been established, with police tape cordoning off the area.