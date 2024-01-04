Officer shot multiple times in Monroeville; suspect in custody

An officer was shot multiple times in Monroeville on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 4100 block of William Penn Highway for an armed robbery at 9:13 p.m.

At 9:17 p.m., a Monroeville officer was traveling east on Monroeville Boulevard near Stonecliffe Drive. The officer saw an individual that matched the description of the suspect.

As the officer approached, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the police vehicle.

The officer was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital. Police said the officer is in stable condition.

At 9:18 p.m., officers found the suspect in a parking lot on Stonecliffe Drive. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not identified the adult male suspect.

The scene has been secured and there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Over $200K in debt for Pittsburgh Career Institute students to be canceled, AG ensures Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news Butler County family believes fire that left them homeless was sparked by their pet pig VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh homicide numbers down in 2023 after record-breaking amount in 2022 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts