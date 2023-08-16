Officer-involved shooting reported near Sacramento City College, police announce

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

The Sacramento Police Department reported a shooting involving an officer Tuesday evening near Sacramento City College.

No details of what led to the shooting or when the shooting occurred were immediately available, but the department said in a social media post at 6:43 p.m. that more officers had responded to the scene of the shooting on the 3800 block of 24th Street, showing a map pin dropped between Hughes Stadium and a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station.

Police urged motorists in the Land Park, Carleton Tract, Crocker Village and Curtis Park neighborhoods to avoid the area along Sutterville Road.

Police said no officers were injured, but it was unclear if a subject was wounded or detained.

