Officer involved shooting reported in Vancleave. Here’s what we know.

An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Vancleave.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and involves the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred on Old Biloxi Road.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office,” the office of DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a press release.

The Sun Herald has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for comment and is en route to the scene.