Officer-involved shooting in Revere
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Revere.
Police are at the scene at Broadway and Fernwood Avenue.
One suspect sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a tweet from the Revere Police Department.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
