Officer-involved shooting in Sacramento County; Interstate 80 closed at Greenback

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Traffic was being diverted Sunday afternoon off eastbound Interstate 80 at the exit for Elkhorn Boulevard and Greenback Lane in the Old Foothill Farms section of Sacramento County following a shooting involving law enforcement.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. and involved deputies and California Highway Patrol officers following a pursuit.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said no law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting, but one suspect was hospitalized at Mercy San Juan Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Video from a Caltrans camera showed authorities moving traffic off eastbound I-80 at the Elkhorn Boulevard and Greenback Lane exit.

Eastbound I-80 was expected to be closed until at least 3 p.m. Traffic was backed up on portions of eastbound I-80 at Watt Avenue, as well as the northbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway before the I-80 merge.

No other details were immediately available.