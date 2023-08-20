One person dead in officer-involved shooting in South End, CMPD confirms

One person was shot and killed by police after the suspect stabbed an officer in an apartment in South End on Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at The Penrose apartments. When they arrived, they heard a disturbance and forcibly entered.

WATCH CMPD Police Chief Jennings speak on the officer-involved shooting:

Update from Chief Jennings on Officer Involved Shooting in the Central Division pic.twitter.com/kBPpOrkTTX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 20, 2023

The suspect stabbed an officer upon entry. Perceiving an imminent deadly threat, an officer fired shots and hit the suspect.

The suspect died as a result of his injuries, CMPD confirmed.

Channel 9′s photographer was first at the scene and said he saw two people being escorted to ambulances on a stretcher.

CMPD confirmed the officer and the female victim involved in the domestic disturbance call were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found multiple firearms inside the apartment.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the incident.

CMPD says the officer that fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Channel 9 is monitoring the scene.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: One person hospitalized in west Charlotte overnight shooting)



