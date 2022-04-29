Officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley reported Thursday night.

Authorities were responding to a Simi Valley Police Department officer-involved shooting in Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 8:05 p.m. near First Street and East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley.

A department official said all officers were safe.

No information was immediately available on whether a suspect was struck or what prompted the shooting.

A police department watch commander confirmed the incident at 8:30 p.m. but had no additional information.

Ventura County Fire Department crews also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

