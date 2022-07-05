Update: Officer-involved shooting suspect being treated at Benefis, officer OK

CRIME NEWS, POLICE CAR, FOR ONLINE

The Great Falls Police Department on Tuesday announced that there was an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect is still being treated at Benefis Health System, and the officer has been treated and released.

Just before 4 a.m., GFPD responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The ensuing investigation resulted in an officer-involved shooting, the release stated. Police have located and taken into custody a second suspect thought to be involved in the incident.

GFPD says that based on the information it has, there is no threat to the public at this time. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.

The area around where the incident occurred will be blocked off "for an extended period" as police continue to investigate, and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Update: Suspect in officer-involved shooting being treated, officer OK