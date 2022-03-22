Officer involved in shooting of suspect placed on leave

Mar. 22—A Joplin police officer who shot a fleeing suspect Saturday night when the man purportedly stopped running and assaulted another officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident remains under investigation.

The wounded suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot injury after the officer-involved shooting at 11:17 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Chestnut Avenue and 10th Street. The officer he allegedly assaulted was treated at a hospital and released.

Joplin police have not released the names of either the man shot or the two officers involved, citing an ongoing investigation of the incident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police say the incident began when officers contacted three people in an alley west of Ninth Street and South Connor Avenue. One of them began running, and officers pursued him.

The man stopped running near 10th and Chestnut and turned on the officers, police say. He purportedly was assaulting one of the officers when the other officer shot him.