Officer-involved shooting under investigation in St. Joseph

Nov. 15—A four-year veteran of the St. Joseph Police Department is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Monday night at about 11:44 p.m.

According to a release from the police department, officers were called to Altec, 2106 Riverside Road, where a man in a parking lot was pointing a gun at multiple people.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the man, who was armed with a firearm, and they gave several orders for him to drop the weapon and surrender. The man did not comply and pointed his firearm at the officers.

One officer discharged his duty weapon and struck the man. Officers immediately responded and took control of the suspect to give him first aid assistance. EMS was called and the man was transported to Mosaic Life Care.

The suspect, who is 32 and a resident of St. Joseph, is listed as being in critical condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene.

