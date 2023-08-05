LIVE UPDATES: 2 Orlando police officers critically injured in downtown shooting; manhunt underway

2:05 a.m. update

Two Orlando police officers were critically injured Friday evening in a shooting during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police stopped a car near West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue that was wanted in connection with a homicide in Miami.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said a suspect shot two officers during the traffic stop and carjacked another driver before fleeing the scene. A vehicle pursuit then began.

Both officers are now in critical condition and being treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A manhunt is now underway for the gunman.

“We will find you, and you will be brought to justice,” Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said during a brief news conference shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

By now you've heard of the shooting that hurt two officers in Orlando tonight. They're in critical condition. A search is underway for the suspects in Apopka, who were wanted out of Miami for murder.



By now you've heard of the shooting that hurt two officers in Orlando tonight. They're in critical condition. A search is underway for the suspects in Apopka, who were wanted out of Miami for murder.

Smith thanked his fellow law enforcement officers for their assistance with the manhunt.

Police have also gathered at another scene at the Marden Ridge apartments near Marden Road and State Road 414, not far from Apopka. That scene is about 16 miles away from where the shooting happened.

Investigators have not released details about that scene yet. See video of that scene below.

A heavy police presence in an Apopka apartment complex.





1:50 a.m. update

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando.

The shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. Friday at West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue near the Orlando Police Department substation.

Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones had been invited by the Orlando Police Department to interview Orlando police Chief Eric Smith on Friday evening during a police briefing.

Shortly after the briefing, officers left the substation to begin their patrols, and calls began to go out over the police radio of “shots fired.”

Jones said she heard four gunshots not long thereafter.

Law enforcement officers from various agencies were then seen rushing onto Interstate 4.

Police have gathered at the Marden Ridge apartments near Marden Road and State Road 414, not far from Apopka. This scene is about 16 miles away from where the shooting happened.

Smith told Jones Friday that 1,300 guns have been confiscated in Orlando since he was appointed police chief about a year ago. Many of those guns were confiscated in downtown Orlando, he said.

Numerous police officers have gathered at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Family members have also showed up to the hospital.

Near Marden Ridge Apartments in Apopka. The police chopper is extending its search circle by the minute. Suspect in the Orlando officer-involved shooting is believed to be in this area.





1:10 a.m. update

12:45 a.m. update

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith will be providing a live update about the officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando at about 2 a.m. outside of Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Channel 9 has multiple crews at scenes, gathering more details.

Media Partners, Chief Smith will be providing a briefing at approximately 2 a.m. outside of Orlando Regional Medical Center





Earlier story:

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando.

The shooting happened Friday evening near West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

