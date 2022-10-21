Officer-involved shooting under investigation in George County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported an officer-involved shooting in George County early Friday morning.

The George County Sheriff’s Department was involved in the incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

MBI is investigating the incident, according to a press release.

“Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office,” the report said.

The Sun Herald will update this article as information is released.