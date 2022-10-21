Officer-involved shooting under investigation in George County

Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mary Perez

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported an officer-involved shooting in George County early Friday morning.

The George County Sheriff’s Department was involved in the incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

MBI is investigating the incident, according to a press release.

“Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office,” the report said.

The Sun Herald will update this article as information is released.

Recommended Stories