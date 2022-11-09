Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police Department vehicle

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Tuesday evening press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

One person was transported to Naval Medical Center aboard Camp Lejeune, the release said. The investigation is active and ongoing and has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville officer-involved shooting under investigation