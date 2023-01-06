Officer-involved shooting under investigation following I-95 chase into Milford

The Office of Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milford on Thursday morning, according to a report released Friday.

The East Haven Police Department and FBI Task Force officers attempted to arrest Nicholas Gambardella, 27, on outstanding felony warrants just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. His vehicle was parked at a Burger King in Branford, so police attempted to block his car using police vehicles to arrest him, the report said. According to the report, they had information that Gambardella had a gun.

Gambardella fled the scene, crashing into two police cars before driving onto Interstate 95 South, the report said. Then officers engaged in a pursuit. Gambardella proceeded to take Exit 36 in Milford and crashed his vehicle at the end of the exit ramp before fleeing on foot.

Gambardella ran across I-95 to a grassy area on the east side of the highway with two East Haven lieutenants, Joseph Finoia and Kevin Klarman, in pursuit. Gambardella appeared to reach and turn toward the officers, the report said. Finoia then fired three shots, none of them hitting Gambardella, the report said.

Body-camera footage of the incident released on Friday shows a white sedan with driver’s side door damage driving away from officers and hitting a cruiser while fleeing the scene. Officers can be heard yelling at the driver to roll his window down before he turns and flees.

A video of Klarman’s body-worn camera shows him chasing after Gambardella, with Klarman running through the street and jumping over multiple barriers. A voice, appearing to be Klarman’s, can be heard saying “get on the ground or I’ll [expletive] kill you.” Then the same voice says “don’t [expletive] do it” and “shots fired” before Gambardella is arrested. Finoia’s body-worn camera shows him chasing Gambardella from another angle. A voice can be heard yelling “get on the ground or I’ll [expletive] shoot you.”

Gambardella was arrested shortly after. Police did not find a weapon on him or near him, according to the report.