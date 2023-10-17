Officer-involved shooting in Wallingford under investigation
An investigation is underway Monday following an officer-involved shooting in Wallingford.
An investigation is underway Monday following an officer-involved shooting in Wallingford.
Though COVID showed up unannounced, Colbert's recent home podcasting experience served him well in the hastily cobbled production.
Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.
Songtradr spokesperson Lindsay Nahmiache has admitted to SFGate that only 58 of Bandcamp's 118 employees received an offer during the transition.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.
Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Jordan is doing something never before attempted: using conservative media to pressure other conservatives into supporting his leadership bid.
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
It's early innings in Q3 earnings season, but results from 32 companies in the S&P 500 indicate the earnings recession may be ending.
AI adoption among Mac app users is booming, according to a new report from app subscription service Setapp that found that 42% of Mac users today report using AI-based apps on a daily basis, and 63% claim to believe that AI apps are more beneficial than those without AI. The survey is part of an annual report on the state of Mac apps put out by the company, whose business involves a subscription service that provides access to more than 230 Mac apps. This year, its survey included responses from 1,241 Mac users, mostly in the U.S., so it does not necessarily provide insights into the adoption of AI-based apps on a more global basis.
Historically high profit margins have been a controversial issue in recent years.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The United States this week dispatched a group of warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, to support Israel following the brutal attacks by Hamas militants.
Progress Software received a subpoena from the SEC to share information relating to the vulnerability in its file transfer software, MOVEit, which became the subject of a massive exploit beginning last May.