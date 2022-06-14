Officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee under investigation

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened June 4 in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Around 3:45 p.m., Wenatchee police officers were called to a burglary in progress in the the 400 block of Castle View Place in Wenatchee.

The subject got away on foot prior to officers’ arrival, but someone matching their description was later spotted in the 200 block of South Western Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subject was armed with a knife when officers made contact.

Officers tried using two different nonlethal options prior to shooting the subject.

Medical aid was performed, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation unit is now identifying the deceased male as Zachary C. Rutherford, a 32-year-old from Jackson, California.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation.

