Officer returns fire, striking alleged armed robber in west Charlotte, CMPD says

An officer has been involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon at Tuckaseegee Road and Mulberry Pond Drive in west Charlotte, CMPD said. No officers were injured, CMPD said.

Police were called to the Food Lion shortly before 1:30 p.m. in response to an armed robbery call.

Officers got to the scene and the suspect shot at them multiple times, CMPD said.

The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect’s revolver was recovered by officers at the scene, CMPD said.

The SBI is investigating the shooting and CMPD will conduct an internal investigation.

The suspect had life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Tuckaseegee Road was closed down for the investigation. Expect traffic delays in the area.

No further information has been released.

