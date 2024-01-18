A new officer joins the South Bend Police Department as fire department loses four

Iman Delano Salik White gets pinned into the South Bend Police Department.

SOUTH BEND — South Bend's police and fire departments are starting off the year with some staffing changes.

The Board of Public Safety unanimously voted on Wednesday to approve the hiring of Iman Delano Salik White as a South Bend police officer, transferring from the police department in Hammond, Ind.

White, raised on Chicago's South Side, moved to Indiana in 2014 to pursue an emergency medical technician certification and later earned his firefighter certification in the state of Illinois. In 2019, he began his position in Hammond.

Officer White raises the size of the force to 251 officers, strengthening the department's strategy to lower crime rates in the city by increasing the number of police.

Since adding 27 officers in 2023, SBPD has reported a decline in gun violence compared to 2022.

"All the little pieces you're putting together are coming to fruition," board member Pam Claeys said.

Iman Delano Salik White gets sworn into the South Bend Police Department by City Clerk Bianco Tirado on Wednesday, January 17.

South Bend Fire Department Assistant Chief of EMS Andrew Myer approached the board to approve four declarations of retirement and one resignation.

Each fire department retiree was praised for delivering excellence in their line of work.

Randy Newman, with over 33 years of service, was a very active member and will be a "big void to fill," Myer said.

The fire department's Eric Purcell, serving from Oct. 25, 2000 to Jan. 10, 2024, was an "excellent paramedic."

Shannon Pohl was heralded as an "excellent engineer" and "advanced EMT."

Lastly, Craig Fruth, was praised for his commitment to SBFD for over 20 years.

"He enjoyed being devil's advocate and bringing things to our knowledge," Myer said. "He saw the need for improvement."

Fruth isn't holding back on his next step in his career, as he'll attend a cardiovascular perfusionist program, which Myer attests is a difficult program to be accepted into.

"If there's a way to swim upstream, he will," Myer said.

The board unanimously approved all applications and declarations for retirement and accepted the letter of resignation from firefighter Andrew Hein.

