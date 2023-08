NextShark

A Sikh store owner has gone viral on social media for fighting off an armed robber attempting to steal a trash can full of cigarettes at a 7-Eleven in California. The viral incident: In a video circulating on social media, a thief whose face is concealed with a blue cloth can be seen rummaging through the store’s shelves and tossing tobacco products into a large garbage bin. When the store owner tries to intervene and threatens to call the police, the thief, who wields a knife in his pocket, warns him to back up.