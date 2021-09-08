Officer jumps out of way of stolen car whose driver rams another car in Dayton

Sep. 7—A Dayton police officer had to jump out of the way of a stolen car Sunday evening after the driver rammed another car to get away from a traffic stop.

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. to assist a motorist driving behind a vehicle that was stolen from Trotwood.

As an officer attempted a traffic stop, the motorist pulled in front of stolen car to assist in trying to get it stopped.

"Once the stolen vehicle was stopped, the officer got out of his cruiser. However, the suspect then rammed the citizen's vehicle numerous times in order to get away," Sgt. Andrew Zecchini, supervisor of the violent offenders unit, said Tuesday. "The officer had to move out of the way in order not to be struck."

The suspect fled and abandoned that vehicle and then stole a second vehicle from the area of Linden Avenue, the sergeant said.

"Later that night, the second stolen vehicle was located in Clark County," Zecchini said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle has not been named, and is not in custody.