Officer and K-9 combine to find drugs and cash in a search of Merced home, police say

A suspect has been cited and released after officers found thousands of dollars in narcotics and cash at a Merced residence, according to authorities.

About 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, Merced police officers served a search warrant in the 40 block of West 22nd Street after authorities received information that a person was selling narcotics, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

An officer and K-9 Sam located more than 500 grams of marijuana, 760 LSD tablets, 16 grams of ketamine, 153 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 7.8 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 90 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and $1,600 in cash, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police estimated the street value of the narcotics at more than $20,000. The suspect, identified as Damian Quintanilla Sr., 47, was arrested before ultimately being cited and released.

