Officer with Kansas City, Kansas Police Department charged in two domestic violence cases

A Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer has been charged with five felonies related to two separate domestic violence incidents in two counties.

Officer Deotis Brown is suspended without pay, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of intimidation of a witness or victim in Wyandotte County, District Attorney Mark Dupree said at a news conference. He also faces two counts of second-degree domestic assault and one count of third-degree domestic assault in Jackson County.

The Wyandotte County case is related to a Feb. 7, 2022, domestic dispute. If convicted, Brown faces up to 80 months in prison. Brown was arrested Thursday and was in jail when Dupree announced the charges. Bond has been set at $40,000.

The Jackson County case, filed Tuesday, involves the same victim and is related to a Sept. 2 incident. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

Dupree said domestic violence “is a real issue and a real concern.”

“Oftentimes these violent acts cause folks to be apprehensive, to be afraid, and not to come forward,” he said. “And I just want you to know that you can come forward. You don’t have to accept it. And I could encourage you to get help before it’s too late.”

Police Chief Karl Oakman said if Brown is convicted, he will be terminated from the department.

He noted that 34% of the homicides this year in KCK are related to domestic violence.

“This department takes it serious and we will do everything to make sure that not only in this community, but also in our department that this is not something that is allowed,” Oakman said.

This story is developing and will be updated.